YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.06% of YETI worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in YETI in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in YETI by 27.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI stock opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $67.54.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $159,526.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $563,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,938 shares of company stock valued at $15,885,977 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YETI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, August 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.87.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.