Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Given New $37.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.70.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of WWW stock opened at $31.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $618,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,782,253.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.