William Blair Weighs in on The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Cooper Companies in a research report issued on Friday, December 4th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COO. TheStreet raised The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $349.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.62.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $345.74 on Monday. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $371.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 382.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total transaction of $2,201,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

