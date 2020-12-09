William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zumiez in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $37.27 on Monday. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $948.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.31.

In related news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 19,873 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $755,571.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 7,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $290,567.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,089 shares of company stock worth $5,519,416 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

