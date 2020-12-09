Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Rating Increased to Buy at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$3.00. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark raised their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.75.

Shares of WCP opened at C$4.35 on Monday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$5.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.59.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$256.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$61,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,333,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,763,914.28. Insiders have purchased a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $165,966 over the last quarter.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

