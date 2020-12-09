Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,301 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 134.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 194,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 111,166 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $586,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $2,257,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 46,708 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

