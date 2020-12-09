Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 355.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.81.

NYSE:ATO opened at $97.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

