Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,837,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481,794 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,270,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,665 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,543,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,734,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 181.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,207,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,602.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.66.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

