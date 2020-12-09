Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Takes $108,000 Position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHU. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. China Unicom has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. China Unicom (Hong Kong) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

