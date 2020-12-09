Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,689 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 72.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RUN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 17.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, CEO David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $4,127,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,073. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $95,329,377.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,643,283 shares of company stock valued at $553,472,440. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.07.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,124.88 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

