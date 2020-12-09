Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,161 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,161 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 44,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 22,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of HST opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

