Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods stock opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.