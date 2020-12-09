Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,224 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,224 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 39.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 67,377 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.6% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 70.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 31,128 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

