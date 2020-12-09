Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,180 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,180 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2,605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

OVV stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

