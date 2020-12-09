Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,926 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SU opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1606 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

