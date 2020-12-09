Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,005 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. AlphaValue upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.15.

NXPI opened at $166.37 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $167.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of -313.91, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.30.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $1,895,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,815 shares of company stock worth $4,962,308 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

