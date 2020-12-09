Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,960 SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SINA by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 199,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SINA by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SINA by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of SINA by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 66,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SINA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SINA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ SINA opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 1.16. SINA Co. has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $45.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $507.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.19 million. SINA had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.67%. SINA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SINA Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

