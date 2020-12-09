Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Insulet by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter worth about $68,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Insulet by 141.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter worth about $117,000.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $245.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 877.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.22 and its 200 day moving average is $218.35. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $269.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $3,508,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,198.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.82.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

