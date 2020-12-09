Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Insulet by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter worth about $68,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Insulet by 141.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter worth about $117,000.
Shares of Insulet stock opened at $245.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 877.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.22 and its 200 day moving average is $218.35. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $269.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
In other Insulet news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $3,508,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,198.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.82.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
Recommended Story: Why is total return important?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.