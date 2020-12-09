Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $152.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.37 and a 200 day moving average of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $170.50.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.91.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

