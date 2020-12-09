Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,959 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 57.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 140.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4,362.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $18.15.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $805.68 million for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 16.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELP. ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

