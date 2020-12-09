Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APTV stock opened at $123.07 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $124.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day moving average is $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

