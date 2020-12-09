Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Makes New $89,000 Investment in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in NatWest Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NWG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.13.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.40. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $7.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

