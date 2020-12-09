Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Makes New $221,000 Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 480.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

Garmin stock opened at $122.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.23. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $122.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.36 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

