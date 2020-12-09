Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALLY opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

