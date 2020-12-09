Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $96,000 in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPK. ValuEngine cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of OPK opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.30 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,880.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

