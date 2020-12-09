Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $88,000 in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 68,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,638,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,619,000 after purchasing an additional 788,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 45.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 131,865 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 406,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 4,444,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,266,000 after purchasing an additional 694,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

NYSE:PGRE opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.11.

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.