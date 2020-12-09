Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $228,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,146,000 after buying an additional 614,362 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 75.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APO. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

