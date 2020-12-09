Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $226,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

