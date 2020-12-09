Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $178,000 in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ares Commercial Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth $1,034,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 361,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 51,543 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

ACRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

ACRE opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $395.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

