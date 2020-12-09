Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $97,000 Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 308,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 17,252 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,589,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 195,996 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,575,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 212,679 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ambev by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,007,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 194,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,617,000. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABEV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

