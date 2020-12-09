Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $133,000 Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,894 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,548,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,606 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 24,860,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,560,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,014 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,135,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE LYG opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

