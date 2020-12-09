Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $132,000 Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tenaris by 131.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Tenaris by 143.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tenaris by 21.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter valued at $155,000. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenaris alerts:

TS opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

TS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.27.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.