Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the third quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Pearson during the third quarter valued at $78,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pearson by 18.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of -0.01. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.