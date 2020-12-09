Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $65.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.24.

