Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 59.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 150.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 49.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.0476 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

