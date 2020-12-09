Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 625 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 625 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,641,047,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after buying an additional 753,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,036,000 after buying an additional 225,611 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 585,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,175,000 after buying an additional 90,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,841,000 after buying an additional 153,283 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COO stock opened at $345.74 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $371.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.68.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total value of $2,201,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $349.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.62.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

