Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,125 CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

NYSE CXW opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $939.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

