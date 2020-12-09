Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 365 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 19.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,022.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $307,744.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at $40,040,425.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,874 shares of company stock worth $2,750,249. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.76.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 98.54 and a beta of 1.14. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

