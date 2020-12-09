Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,092 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 79.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,092 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $4,660,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 107,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.40 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ET shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.82.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

