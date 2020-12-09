Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,235 Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIGI. TheStreet raised Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.63. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $93.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $692.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.20 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

