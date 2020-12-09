Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NIO by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,585,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,680,000 after buying an additional 1,093,756 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,808,000. Robecosam AG bought a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,856,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NIO by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,047,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,892,000 after buying an additional 299,655 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,880,000.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 2.61. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $57.20.

NIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NIO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

