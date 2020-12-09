Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.69.

NYSE:PG opened at $138.05 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

