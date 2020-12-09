Wells Fargo & Company Increases Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target to $35.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Discovery from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.93.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $28.09 on Monday. Discovery has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Discovery by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Discovery by 6.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

