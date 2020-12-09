Weld Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Weld Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,715 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Insmed by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,933,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,786,000 after acquiring an additional 959,588 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,605 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Insmed by 498.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,347,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Insmed by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,106,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after acquiring an additional 245,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,890 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,785.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,448,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSM. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insmed from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.