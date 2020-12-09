Weld Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 46,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 21.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 131.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 143.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TS shares. Bank of America upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, CSFB assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.27.

TS opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.74 million. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

