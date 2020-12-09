Weld Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $5,323,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 28.5% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 63,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 118.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 73,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.39.

NYSE SPG opened at $90.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.67. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $150.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

