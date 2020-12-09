Weld Capital Management LLC Takes $592,000 Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Alkermes by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 187,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 116,170 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,758,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after acquiring an additional 267,571 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Alkermes by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 303,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 31,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,418,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,193,000 after acquiring an additional 166,782 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 132,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.20. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

In related news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $299,399.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,516.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

