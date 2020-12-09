Weld Capital Management LLC Takes $535,000 Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $136,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

FOLD stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $344,221.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,653.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hung Do sold 193,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $2,911,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 564,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,540.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock worth $83,685 and sold 350,253 shares worth $5,646,735. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

