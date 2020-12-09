Weld Capital Management LLC Takes $522,000 Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,111 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,223,000 after buying an additional 58,873 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 34.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,227,000 after acquiring an additional 361,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 22.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,119,000 after acquiring an additional 255,441 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,379,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,291,000 after acquiring an additional 169,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,139,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on WGO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Sidoti upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cfra upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $72.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.89 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $53,705.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,678 shares in the company, valued at $852,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.