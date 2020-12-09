Weld Capital Management LLC Takes $449,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,816 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 64.0% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth $204,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Twilio by 12.5% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its stake in Twilio by 17.6% during the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.70.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $320.80 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.42 and its 200 day moving average is $255.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total value of $639,212.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,459 shares of company stock worth $53,588,348 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

